AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Up 7%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.12. 754,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,366,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

