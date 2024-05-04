Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.81. 104,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 155,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,803,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 115.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 403,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 178,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

