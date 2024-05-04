Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.81. 104,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 155,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
