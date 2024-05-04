ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Brendan Teehan Sells 3,477 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Brendan Teehan sold 2,568 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $45,890.16.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $92,006.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Brendan Teehan sold 624 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $15,394.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.