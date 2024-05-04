ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider James Kihara Sells 1,326 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $22,462.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at $243,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30.

On Monday, February 26th, James Kihara sold 474 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $11,693.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.05 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.