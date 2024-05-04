ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $35.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.05 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,187,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,818 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,342,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

