Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 15th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.4% annually over the last three years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

AKR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 716,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKR

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.