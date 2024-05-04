Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 15th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.4% annually over the last three years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
AKR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 716,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
