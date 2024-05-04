ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. ACCO Brands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30 to $0.33 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.02 to $1.07 EPS.
NYSE ACCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. 825,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,607. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $466.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -125.00%.
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
