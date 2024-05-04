Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

ACCD stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $590.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Accolade has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $14,139,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth about $13,387,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 111.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 946,970 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,731,000 after acquiring an additional 762,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

