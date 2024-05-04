Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATNM. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.72.

ATNM opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.08.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

