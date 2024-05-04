ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.80

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 708040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $299,820.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,527,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,190,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

