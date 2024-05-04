Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,489. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,787,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after buying an additional 813,849 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,341,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after buying an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $9,656,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.