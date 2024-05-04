AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 3,661 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $92,367.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $591.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,622 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

