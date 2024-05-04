Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AVK traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 111,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

