Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AVK traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 111,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.16.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
