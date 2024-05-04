AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.75. AerCap also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.200-9.200 EPS.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.43.

NYSE AER opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. AerCap’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

