Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,303,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 1,402,519 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,216,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $47,037.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,928 shares of company stock worth $293,460. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 144.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 682.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

