AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 1,698,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,819,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 146,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

