Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$31.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.12.

Air Canada Price Performance

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.41.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

