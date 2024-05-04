AJOVista LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 479 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

BA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.79. 5,416,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.74 and its 200 day moving average is $205.91. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

