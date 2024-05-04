AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 1,980 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 46,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,873.0% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,038,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $76.04. 5,414,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

