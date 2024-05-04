AJOVista LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,268,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after buying an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 185,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after buying an additional 178,729 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,853. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.