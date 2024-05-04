AJOVista LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 990 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $150.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

