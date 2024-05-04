Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Gap Down to $195.24

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $195.24, but opened at $190.00. Alamo Group shares last traded at $189.33, with a volume of 13,484 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average of $200.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $417.54 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after buying an additional 119,636 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,844,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 251.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

