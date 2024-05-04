Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Stephens

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of ALHC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 49,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $641,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 46,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

