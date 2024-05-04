Amalgamated Bank Has $12.78 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,904.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 147,456 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $227.50. 1,068,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,187. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day moving average of $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

