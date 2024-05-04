Amalgamated Bank Has $24.29 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $199.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,053. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $204.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

