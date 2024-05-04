Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,327 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,637 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,971,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $85.25. 2,327,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

