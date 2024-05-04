Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,512 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.88.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.60. The company had a trading volume of 547,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

