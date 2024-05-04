Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,044 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,832,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.95. 279,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.