Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,459 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.20. 15,941,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,351,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

View Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.