American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.44.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

