American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in American Tower by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in American Tower by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 110,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $181.76 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

