Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $328.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $328.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.05.

Shares of AMGN traded up $32.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.29. 9,644,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 344,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Amgen by 6.8% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

