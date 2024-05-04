Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,865,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $184,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.4 %

APH traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,279,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

