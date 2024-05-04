Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Position Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $32.15. 203,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $652.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.