Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $3,723.41

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,823.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,577.38 on Friday. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,523.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3,395.60. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

