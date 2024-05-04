Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AR. Barclays assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.70 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,280 shares of company stock worth $12,490,305 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

