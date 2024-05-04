APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,441 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of APA worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in APA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in APA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $29.26. 9,600,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,839. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

