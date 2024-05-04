Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.07. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at $4,078.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $463,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,896 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

