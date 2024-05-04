Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Evercore ISI

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.47. 3,300,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $117.15. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $98,382,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,871,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

