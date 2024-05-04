Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 7,027,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ABR

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.