ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $148.00 at TD Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $177.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.38.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.62.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $29,108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 124,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $9,298,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $5,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

