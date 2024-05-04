Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of ACHR opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

