Argus Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $200.00

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.24. 34,646,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,865,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $103.97 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

