Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$41.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.60.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$35.82 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

