ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 10,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Company Profile

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

