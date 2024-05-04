Ark Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $142.66 million and $5.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001549 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000947 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002956 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001309 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,581,270 coins and its circulating supply is 180,582,020 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

