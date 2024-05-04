ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.99. 836,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.85. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.28 and a 12-month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

