ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,200,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,013,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.14. 459,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.31 and a 52-week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.