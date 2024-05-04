Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $71,887.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 150.71% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 200,950 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 87,920 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arteris by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arteris by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

