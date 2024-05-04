Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.20. The company had a trading volume of 511,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.58. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

